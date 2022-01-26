Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $876.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

