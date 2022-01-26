Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $615.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $560.72 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $636.06 and a 200-day moving average of $705.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

