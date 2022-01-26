Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.33. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

