Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.