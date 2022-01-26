Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $45.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.01 billion and the lowest is $42.80 billion. Chevron posted sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $156.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $162.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.88 billion to $203.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. Chevron has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.