Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVX opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

