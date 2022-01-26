Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 4,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.36. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

