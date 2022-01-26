Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 598,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 197,527 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 768,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,263. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.