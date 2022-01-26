Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 4.8%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. 38,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,102,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

