Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,368.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,644.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,767.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

