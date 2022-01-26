CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

