CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $8,416,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.