CI Investments Inc. Has $59,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 93.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

