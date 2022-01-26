CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $19,540,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $11,851,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $4,895,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $3,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

