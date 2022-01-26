CI Investments Inc. Sells 14,501 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

