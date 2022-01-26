CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Corp has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

