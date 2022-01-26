CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

