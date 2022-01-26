CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $126,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,074,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.