CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

