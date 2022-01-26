CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 10,661 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

