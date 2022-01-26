CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $162,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 856,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.