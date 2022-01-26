CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Hayward stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.
In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,468 shares of company stock worth $6,905,947 in the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
