CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,468 shares of company stock worth $6,905,947 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

