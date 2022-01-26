Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,359,000.

XBI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 161,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

