Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

