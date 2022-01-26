Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,420 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $12,284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,670. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

