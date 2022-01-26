Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 54.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,919,000 after buying an additional 498,758 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. 23,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,286. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

