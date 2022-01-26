Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 72,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,841. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,485,680. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.