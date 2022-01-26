Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEFS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 29,827 shares of the company traded hands. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

