Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. 72,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.