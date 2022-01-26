Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.