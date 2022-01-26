Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 over the last three months.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.