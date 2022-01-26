Citigroup Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $228.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

