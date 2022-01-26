Citigroup Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

FTAI stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

