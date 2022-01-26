Citigroup Inc. Purchases 39,590 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.