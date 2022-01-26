Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,765 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

