Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,945 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $34,321,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

