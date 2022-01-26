Citigroup Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $210.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

