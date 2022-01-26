City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Shares of City stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. City has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in City by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in City by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

