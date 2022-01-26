Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

CLNE stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $117,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.