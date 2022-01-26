ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 73.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CEM opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

