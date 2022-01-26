ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CTR opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

