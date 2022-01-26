ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE CTR opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $28.51.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
