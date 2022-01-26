Clicks Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.
CLCGY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80.
Clicks Group Company Profile
