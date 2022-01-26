Clicks Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

CLCGY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.