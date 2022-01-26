CMC Materials (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

