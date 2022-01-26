CNA Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 21,530 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ChampionX by 1,476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

