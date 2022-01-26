CNA Financial Corp Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

