CNA Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,053.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,061.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

