CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83. Membership Collective Group Inc has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

