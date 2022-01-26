Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHEOY. Macquarie lowered Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

CHEOY opened at $68.59 on Monday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

