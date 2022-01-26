Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.