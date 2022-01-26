Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.